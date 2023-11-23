Devotees rush increases bat Tirumala, waiting time slated as 6 hours

The devotees rush has increased at Tirumala wherein all of them are waiting in 5 compartments for Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The waiting time for the tokenless Sarvadarshans would take 6 hours to reach the Sarvadarshan.

On Wednesday, a total of 65,891 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers. The Srivari Hundi income on Wednesday was Rs.4.04 crores. Additionally, 22,896 devotees offered hair to the Lord and paid their prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on the 26th of this month for the Tirumala Srivari darshan.

He will arrive in Tirupati and proceed to the Tirumala Srirachana guest house. On the 27th of this month, at 8 am, Prime Minister Modi will visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy then leave Tirupati for Hakeempet at 10.25 am on the same day.