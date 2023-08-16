Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 4 hours for special darshans

The devotees rush has increased to Tirumala. As of Wednesday morning, devotees were waiting in 25 compartments and it is likely to take four hours for special darshan and 15 hours for Sarvadarshans

On Tuesday, a total of 78,726 devotees visited temple, resulting in an income of Rs.3.94 crores for Srivari Hundi. Furthermore, 26,436 devotees offered their hair.

Meanwhile, APSRTC has announced an increase in the ticket quota for RTC passengers traveling to Tirumala. The quota for Rs.300 tickets has been increased to 1000. Of these, 80 percent of the tickets are allocated to buses coming from cities located more than 300 km away, while the remaining 20 percent are allocated to buses from cities within 300 km.