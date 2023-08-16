Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Just In
Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 4 hours for special darshans
Highlights
The devotees rush has increased to Tirumala. As of Wednesday morning, devotees were waiting in 25 compartments and it is likely to take four hours for special darshan and 15 hours for Sarvadarshans
On Tuesday, a total of 78,726 devotees visited temple, resulting in an income of Rs.3.94 crores for Srivari Hundi. Furthermore, 26,436 devotees offered their hair.
Meanwhile, APSRTC has announced an increase in the ticket quota for RTC passengers traveling to Tirumala. The quota for Rs.300 tickets has been increased to 1000. Of these, 80 percent of the tickets are allocated to buses coming from cities located more than 300 km away, while the remaining 20 percent are allocated to buses from cities within 300 km.
