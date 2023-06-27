Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take three hours for Sarvadarshans
Highlights
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, however it rains normal with the summer holidays being ended. The devotees were queued up in the nine compartments for Sarvadarshans.
It is learned that it would take five hours for Sarvadarshan and 3 hours for Special Darshans in Tuesday.
On Monday June 26, as many as 73,156 devotees visited Tirumala and the temple has amassed a income of Rs. 4.29 crore through hundi from the devotees.
