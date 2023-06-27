  • Menu
Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take three hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Highlights

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, however it rains normal with the summer holidays being ended.

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, however it rains normal with the summer holidays being ended. The devotees were queued up in the nine compartments for Sarvadarshans.

It is learned that it would take five hours for Sarvadarshan and 3 hours for Special Darshans in Tuesday.

On Monday June 26, as many as 73,156 devotees visited Tirumala and the temple has amassed a income of Rs. 4.29 crore through hundi from the devotees.

