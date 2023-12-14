Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has reduced on Thursday and they are waiting in five compartments.

The waiting time for the completion of tokenless sarvadarshans is 8 hours.

On Wednesday, a total of 60,928 devotees visited temple and as many as 22,358 devotees offered hair to Swami, and the hundi income collected through gifts and donation from devotees amounted to 3.34 crores.