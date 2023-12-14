Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Faculty training under UNESCO commences
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans
- Eluru: Bankers advised to encourage MSMEs
- Central govt committed to preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage: Kishan
- Address woes of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala, VHP urges TS, AP govts
- Congress, BRS, MIM are one and same: DK Aruna
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
Just In
Highlights
The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has reduced on Thursday and they are waiting in five compartments.
The waiting time for the completion of tokenless sarvadarshans is 8 hours.
On Wednesday, a total of 60,928 devotees visited temple and as many as 22,358 devotees offered hair to Swami, and the hundi income collected through gifts and donation from devotees amounted to 3.34 crores.
