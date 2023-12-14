  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans

Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans
x
Highlights

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has reduced on Thursday and they are waiting in five compartments.

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has reduced on Thursday and they are waiting in five compartments.

The waiting time for the completion of tokenless sarvadarshans is 8 hours.

On Wednesday, a total of 60,928 devotees visited temple and as many as 22,358 devotees offered hair to Swami, and the hundi income collected through gifts and donation from devotees amounted to 3.34 crores.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X