Devotees rush spikes at Tirumala, waiting time increases to 18 hours

TIRUPATI : The Tirumala temple on Thursday reeled under heavy pilgrim rush with devotees flocking for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in large numbers. The devotees are waiting in 26 compartments.

As the influx of devotees increased, the waiting time for tokenless sarvadarshans darshan has touched 10-hour mark on Thursday. The TTD authorities are taking measures to ensure that there are no hurdles for darshans.

On Wednesday, as many as 71,123 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers and 26,689 devotees offered their hair to the presiding deity. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the income of temple hundi was Rs.3.84 crores on Wednesday.