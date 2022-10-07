Devotees' rush to Tirumala increases after Brahmotsavams, to take 30 hours for darshans

A day after the Annual Brahmotsavams of Tirumala concluded, the devotees are flocking to the holy shrine in large numbers. The rush was reportedly increased due to the third Saturday of Puratassi month which is a holy month for the people of Tamilnadu.



The TTD has taken precautionary measures in anticipation of an increase in the number of devotees and established queue lines along the outer ring road. Because of this, devotees are going in queues without getting wet in the rain. On the other hand, Tirumala was crowded with devotees due to the Dussehra holidays and consecutive holidays for employees.

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala, which was normal till the 4th of this month, gradually increased from the afternoon of the 5th. All the sheds in Vaikuntham Queue Complex-2, Narayangiri Gardens were filled with devotees, and devotees lined up in queues of 5 kilometers. The TTD officials said that it would take 30 hours to complete the darshans.