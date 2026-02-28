  1. Home
DFS&SA officials conduct surprise inspections

  28 Feb 2026 7:52 AM IST
DFS&SA officials conduct surprise inspections
Nellore: In the wake of four people deaths allegedly after consuming spurious milk in East Godavari district, following directions of government, the District Food Safety and Standards Authority (DFS&SA) officials conducted surprise inspections at Milk Collection Points (MCPs) Bulk Milk Chilling Centers (BMCCs) Milk Kova Manufacturing Units (MKMUs) in Butchireddypalem and Sangam mandals on Friday.

Following allegations from the local public over mixing of chemical and other fat contents in the milk and milk kova, the DFS&SA officials collected the ‘samples’ proposed to for lab testing.

Speaking on the occasion, DFS&SA officials assured the people that if it was found over mixing chemicals and other fat contents with the organizers of MCPs, BMCCs, MKMUs criminal cases will be booked against as per the guidelines.

They appealed the public to lodge complaint with the DFS&SA offices located at Chandra Mouli Nagar as their names would be kept in secret.

Spurious Milk DeathsFood Safety InspectionNellore DistrictMilk Adulteration ProbeDFS&SA Enforcement
