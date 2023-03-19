Dissemination workshop on adolescent health held at SPMVV

The Transdisciplinary Research Initiative Centre in Adolescent Health (TRICA) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has organised 'Dissemination' workshop as part of the project granted to it under the UGC STRIDE Component 1. Project coordinator Prof V Uma said that the adolescent stage is the most important in a person's life. With the intention of conducting many studies on the topics that take place in this stage, faculty members and research scholars from various departments of the university have been made a team and given the opportunity to conduct research on adolescent health through this project.





Vice Chancellor of the University Prof K Raja Reddy said that the Women's University was always at the forefront in doing research that is useful to the society. The keynote speaker Prof Muralidhar reminded that the National Education Policy 2020 also prioritises transdisciplinary research. He said that such investigations would be very useful to root out the problems. Registrar Prof N Rajini, Project Investigator of TRICA Prof P Vijayalakshmi, Co-investigators Prof Uma Maheswari and Prof Usha, faculty and researchers attended the event.



