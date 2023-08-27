  • Menu
Dr Kumar takes charge as SVIMS Director-cum-V-C

Dr RV Kumar taking charge as SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor in Tirupati on Saturday
Tirupati: Dr RV Kumar took charge as the new Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of SVIMS here on Saturday. The present in-charge Director and TTD JEO Sada...

Tirupati: Dr RV Kumar took charge as the new Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of SVIMS here on Saturday. The present in-charge Director and TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi handed over the charge to Dr Kumar. After the superannuation of then Director Dr Bhuma Vengamma on June 30, Sada Bhargavi was given full additional charge of the post by the TTD.

Now, Dr Kumar has been appointed as the regular Director-cum-V-C. He has been working as Head of the CT surgery department at NIMS, Hyderabad. TTD has chosen him to lead the SVIMS. Earlier in the day, he paid a courtesy call to TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karnukar Reddy at his residence.

