Dubai-based CA donates 1 cr to TTD
A Dubai-based Chartered Accountant M Hanumantha Kumar handing over the cheque for Rs 1 crore as donation to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy in Tirumala on Friday.

A Dubai-based Chartered Accountant M Hanumanta Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD. He handed over the cheque to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy in his camp office at Tirumala

Tirumala: A Dubai-based Chartered Accountant M Hanumanta Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD. He handed over the cheque to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy in his camp office at Tirumala on Friday and wanted the donation to be utilised to any of the trusts set up by the TTD for taking up social service activities including free food to pilgrims, for improving health and education facilities. Another devotee, Secunderabad based Padmavathi Solutions chief Sridhar has also donated Rs 10,01,116 to SV Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD and handed over the DD to TTD Chairman.

He lauded the various Go related activities taken up by TTD under the stewardship of YV Subba Reddy.

