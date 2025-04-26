Dy CM orders probe into environment violations in Seshachalam region

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan has called for a detailed probe into multiple environmental violations in Seshachalam forest region, following media reports and public concerns.

The Deputy CM has asked forest officials to investigate the land allocation granted to Shirdi Sai Electricals amid serious allegations that the allotted land lies within protected forest limits. Reports indicate that the allotment may be in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, raising concerns about encroachment into the Seshachalam Wildlife Sanctuary. Responding swiftly, Pawan Kalyan directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P Chalapathi Rao to submit a detailed report along with all documentation related to the land allocation process.

In another development, the Deputy CM responded to complaints circulating on social media about the destruction of forest fencing near Grand Vault Road in Upadhyayanagar, bordering the Seshachalam forest. The breach has reportedly allowed wild animals to stray into nearby residential areas in search of food and water, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Pawan Kalyan instructed local forest officials and the Biotechnology Research Centre to carry out immediate repair work on the fencing and to enhance conservation efforts in buffer zones, including cleanliness drives and provision of water troughs for animals.

Addressing another environmental concern, the Deputy CM expressed dissatisfaction over reports of tree cutting in Divyaramam spiritual zone in Tirupati, an eco-spiritual site developed by the Forest Department. Alleging unauthorised felling during forest clearance work, Pawan Kalyan ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the incident and directed PCCF Chalapathi Rao to identify any breaches of forest regulations.

Reaffirming his commitment to wildlife and forest conservation, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised strict adherence to environmental laws and accountability for any violations.