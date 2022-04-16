Elaborate arrangements made for YSRCP job mela

Tirupati: Huge barricades have been erected at SV University campus to control the unemployed youth to be gathered in large numbers on Saturday for attending YSRCP job mela. About 41,000 candidates have registered for the job mela at Tirupati from Rayalaseema and Nellore areas.

Out of them more than 25,000 candidates are expected to attend the mela on Saturday and Sunday. While shortlisted candidates from five Lok Sabha segments were asked to attend interviews on Saturday, applicants from four constituencies will have to attend on Sunday.

University authorities have cooperated with the organisers in making arrangements. Police also stepped in to control thousands of youth from several districts. To make hassle-free entry into the campus, they have diverted the traffic in the city in April 16 and 17. The RTC buses, cars and three-wheelers coming from Madanapalli, Rayachoti and Piler will be diverted via Cherlopalli, Zoo Park and Alipiri towards RTC bus station. Vehicles from Bengaluru and Chittoor will be diverted via Upparapalli cross, Balaji colony, Town club, Alipiri and Nandi circle towards RTC bus station. Cars, two and three-wheelers will be allowed via service road from Vidya Nagar towards Thummalagunta to enter into Tirupati. No vehicles will be allowed from Balaji colony to Vidyanagar and from Rallapalli junction to SV University police station. The traffic DSP said that the vehicular movement from Cherlopalli junction towards Balaji colony has been temporarily suspended.