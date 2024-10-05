Endowments Minister welcomes SC’s orders on forming SIT

Tirupati: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has welcomed the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the investigation into the adulteration controversy of the sacred Tirumala laddu, an issue that has deeply impacted the sentiments of millions of devotees. Responding to the Supreme Court’s directions, the Minister expressed confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the apex court will bring the truth to light. Speaking in Tirumala on Friday, the Minister said, “We have full faith that the facts will emerge through the SIT investigation, as it is a matter intertwined with the sentiments of crores of devotees”. He assured that the state government would provide all the necessary evidence to support the investigation.

Saying that the state government had already appointed nine experienced officers and experts to the SIT and expressed optimism that the addition of senior officials as directed by the Supreme Court would serve broader public interests and assured that the state government would strictly adhere to the Supreme Court’s orders. “The SIT constituted by the state government has not been questioned by the CBI at any point. They have only suggested conducting tests in a more comprehensive manner. The state government’s primary objective is to safeguard the purity of Tirumala and the sentiments of the devotees”, he maintained.