Endowments Minister worships Lord Venkateswara

Endowments Minister worships Lord Venkateswara
Tirumala: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary welcomed the Minister. After having darshan of the Lord, the Minister was blessed by pundits with Vedasirvachanam Additonal EO has presented Srivari prasadam, Sesha Vastram and laminated photo of the Lord to the Minister at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham, reception deputy EO Bhaskar and others were present.

