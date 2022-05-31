Engineering students should have service motive: SP Parameswar Reddy

Tirupati: The three-day Rhapsody 2022 programme organised by the SV University College of Engineering, Tirupati concluded on Monday. Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy participated as chief guest in the concluding session and advised the students to have service motive along with excelling in education. He opined that engineering students always stand ahead of others in embracing technical knowledge.

Saying that many engineering graduates were preferring to go abroad for higher studies and to settle in the software field, he said that they should stand as role models in nation building. By participating in various service activities, they should take the country on the development path with their technical skills.

SV University Registrar Prof OMd Hussain said that SV University Engineering College has become a brand and its students have attained higher positions in the country and abroad with attractive packages.

Various cultural programmes drew the attention of everyone during the event. Principal Prof RVS Satyanarayana, Prof KM Bhanu, Prof Manohar, Rhapsody convenors Prof T Ramasri and Dr D Vivekananda Reddy and other faculty members, research scholars, students and others participated in the programme.