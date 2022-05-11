Ensure divine look to sub enquiry offices: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirumala: TTD EO (full additional charge)AV Dharma Reddy on Wednesday urged TTD officials to take steps to provide a divine look to all TTD sub enquiry offices at Tirumala.

Addressing his first review meeting with senior officials after assuming full charge as EO, he said the sub enquiry offices are ones where the pilgrim movement is more and the divine touch to the offices will be in tune with the holy hills' spiritual ambience.

The EO called for a comprehensive report on the functioning of health department more so on garbage clearance, upkeep and their other schedules .

He also directed engineering officials to expedite the structural design and architectural design work of the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Dhyana Mandiram coming up on the hills.

Dharma Reddy instructed the OSD of publication wing to publish the book on Hanumanta birth place in several languages and also to prepare and publish a summary of the book Sri Venkateswara Vrata Vidhana.

Seeking the SVBC officials to telecast on the significance of Venkateswara Vratam for the sake of devotees he wanted regular update of SVBC website.

He asked officials to take up digitisation of the documents with TTD for its proper preservation.

Among others, he wanted Sapthagiri magazine to publish articles with apt headlines to attract youth and called for measures to promote TTD products, including the sale of Panchagavya products, dry flower technologies based decorative items etc.Meanwhile TTD is organising the monthly Dial Your EO programme at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on May 13, between 9am and 10am. Devotees could clear their doubts and make suggestions to the Executive Officer (FAC) Dharma Reddy on 0877-2263261 and the programme will be telecast live on SVBC channel.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVIMS director Dr Vengamma, FA and CAO O Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present.