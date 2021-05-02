Ensure quality treatment to Covid-hit staff: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to initiate all steps to provide quality medical services at all hospitals to TTD employees affected by pandemic Covid.

Addressing a review meeting on Covid handling in TTD at the Sri Padmavati rest house on Saturday evening, the EO instructed that all employees should be identified for vaccination. Priority should be given to those waiting for the second dose and hassle-free vaccination programme should be ensured for all TTD employees.

He enquired about vaccination to employees department wise, also about those admitted in hospitals and directed that some beds should be reserved for TTD employees at SVIMS.

He also enquired about oxygen stocks at SVIMS, SV Ayurveda and the Ruia Hospital and also issued orders for the payment of medical advances to employees for CovidtTreatment and permission for 50:50 ratio attendances in TTD offices.

TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, BIRRD in-charge RMO Shailendra, SVIMs director Dr Vengamma, CMO Dr Muralidhar, BIRRD OSD Reddappa Reddy, Transport GM Sesha Reddy, SV Ayurveda College Principal Dr Muralikrishna and others were present.