EO inspects Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam
Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with other officials inspected Swami Pushkarini on Thursday, ahead of the holy Chakra Snanam fete scheduled on October 12. During inspection, he enquired about entry and exit routes for devotees.
The EO directed the officials to make foolproof security arrangements and ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. He instructed that NDRF, police and vigilance, Srivari Sevaks should coordinate and should be alert during Chakra Snanam fete. TTD also deployed swimmers along with police on that day.
TTD appealed to devotees that the significance of sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini lasts the entire day. Therefore, they should maintain restraint till their turn for taking holy dip in waters.
Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Gautami and Veerabrahmam, Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD CVSO Sridhar were also present.