  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

EO inspects Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam

EO inspects Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with other officials inspected Swami Pushkarini on Thursday, ahead of the holy Chakra Snanam fete scheduled on...

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with other officials inspected Swami Pushkarini on Thursday, ahead of the holy Chakra Snanam fete scheduled on October 12. During inspection, he enquired about entry and exit routes for devotees.

The EO directed the officials to make foolproof security arrangements and ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. He instructed that NDRF, police and vigilance, Srivari Sevaks should coordinate and should be alert during Chakra Snanam fete. TTD also deployed swimmers along with police on that day.

TTD appealed to devotees that the significance of sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini lasts the entire day. Therefore, they should maintain restraint till their turn for taking holy dip in waters.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Gautami and Veerabrahmam, Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD CVSO Sridhar were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick