Fervour marks Bakrid celebrations in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Thousands of Muslims celebrated Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice with religious fervour in the erstwhile district of Chittoor on Thursday. Muslims in large numbers congregated at Idgah grounds opposite SV University in Tirupati and in Madanapalle. They distributed meat to the poor and prayed for the well-being and peace of mankind.

The main programme was held at the Idgah grounds opposite SV University which was attended by MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, deputy mayor B Abhinay Reddy, corporators SK Babu, Khadar Basha and Venkateswarlu, Imam, Mohammad Rafi, Shafi Khadri and others. On the occasion, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy greeted the Muslims and said that the festival was a symbol of sacrifice.

They wished that the blessings of Allah would shower on the entire Muslim community.

Several people including children have greeted each other and donated liberally to the poor as a custom. Municipal authorities have made elaborate arrangements like erecting shamiyanas, providing water etc., for the convenience of Muslims. Police provided security at the grounds.

In Madanapalle, thousands of Muslims reached Idgah in a bike rally from Jamia Masjid near Bengaluru bus stand. Addressing the community, the religious head of Jamia Masjid Moulana Jalauddin said that everyone should show love, affection and kindness to others and respect other religions. Bakrid gives the message to keep one portion for family, another portion for relatives and the remaining should be spent on donations. Madanapalle MLA Nawaj Basha, YSRCP minority leaders and others participated in the prayers.