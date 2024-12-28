Flamingo festival set to return in style

Tirupati: After a hiatus of four years, the much-anticipated Flamingo Festival is all set to make a grand comeback at Pulicat lake in Sullurpeta constituency of Tirupati district.

Scheduled for January 2025, probably from January 17, the three-day festival promises to reignite the charm it last displayed in January 2020. The event had been stalled for three consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently in 2024 due to administrative inaction and a severe fund crunch.

With the NDA government in the state emphasising the development of tourism, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar spearheaded the initiative to revive the festival. A preparatory meeting was held with Sullurpeta MLA Dr N Vijayasree and officials from the Tourism and Forest departments to ensure meticulous planning for the festival recently. Further, a virtual meeting with SP L Subba Rayudu, Conservator of Forests C Selvam and Regional Tourism Director Dr R Ramana Prasad laid out detailed steps for the event’s success.

The Nelapattu bird sanctuary is one of the biggest pelicanaries and also a breeding and roosting site for the long distant and local migrant birds.

The Flamingo Festival, which began in 2001, was conceptualised as a revenue-generating initiative for the Tourism sector. Over the years, it has grown into a vibrant celebration that draws thousands of visitors to Pulicat Lake and the nearby Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary.

The event is timed to coincide with the arrival of migratory birds, especially flamingos, which flock to the region starting in November. Approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migratory birds, representing around 80 species, visit Pulicat during the winter months, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the festival’s success. Dr Venkateswar has directed officials to prepare comprehensive arrangements, including road repairs, sanitation, venue setup, security and medical services.

The Tourism department has been tasked with extensive promotions to attract visitors from across the state, country and beyond. Additionally, collaborations with organisations like the Bombay Natural History Society and Sri City are being explored to enhance the event.

Cultural programmes, competitions and guided tours of the Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary are expected to feature prominently during the festival. The Fisheries department has also been instructed to ensure safety in boat rides, with provisions for life jackets, trained lifeguards and strict adherence to capacity limits.

The Flamingo Festival 2025 is set to take place at five key locations, including Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Atakanitippa Shore Road, BV Palem Pulicat Lake, the Government Junior College in Sullurpeta and Sri City. The festival aims to revive its glory and position Pulicat Lake as a must-visit destination for nature lovers and tourists alike.