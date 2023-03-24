Focus on achieving SDGs, Collector tells officials

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the officials should focus on achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) as the state government has been concentrating more on the health issues of school children and pregnant women. After attending the video conference of Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday, the Collector held a review meeting with officials.





He said the Aadhaar enrolment of 0-5 age group children has completed only 58 per cent in the district. As Aadhaar enrolment is necessary for providing the nutritious food to them from Anganwadi centres, the process should be completed with special interest. The distribution of iron tablets should be held in a proper way with regular monitoring.





The nutrition deficiency among school children should be identified and provide them additional nutrition. It should be ensured that the students should consume the newly launched Ragi malt without fail and special focus should be laid on the dropouts. The Collector asked the ICDS PD to release notification related works to fill the vacancies in Anganwadis and to give promotions to the staff. The secretariat staff should have constant vigil on schools and the problems and other issues identified by them from time to time should be uploaded in the App by HMs which should be monitored by MEOs. He also directed the officials to give importance to the grievances received in the Spandana programme and no grievance should not be opened again saying that it was not resolved. DLDO Suseela Devi, DEO V Sekhar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, ICDS PD Jayalakshmi, SC welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, BC welfare officer Bhaskar Reddy, DCHS Prabhavatamma, district planning officer Ashok Kumar and others were present in the meeting.