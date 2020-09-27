Focus on steps to prevent maternal deaths: DM&HO Dr.Penchalaiah

Tirupati: With a serious focus on reducing the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the district, the district medical and health department has decided to take up an action plan. It may be recalled that in 2017-18 the MMR was 85.2 with 47 deaths which has come down to 49.92 with 30 deaths in 2018-19. During 2019-20 seven deaths occurred till August-2019.



However, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah told The Hans India in the last six months this year 14 deaths were recorded among which two are Covid deaths. "By examining the reasons for each maternal death, we want to focus on preventable deaths by taking early preventive steps. The maternal deaths review (MDR) committee has been working on it and will take corrective steps. The activities will be further reviewed by the district collector next month," he maintained.

During the MDR district sub-committee meeting held in Chittoor on Saturday, the DM&HO has made several suggestions to reduce MMR. He said during the house visits ANMs have to check the oxygen saturation levels of every pregnant woman. Every woman needs to undergo the required tests for four times and CT scan for two times.

The high-risk pregnant women should be screened for cardiac diseases so that the deaths with this factor can be prevented. Such high-risk women are to be admitted in hospitals where they can get better care before one-week of their delivery date to screen them for all diseases. They should be interlinked with ANMs and supervisors by concerned PHC doctors under 'Each one – Catch one' programme and test them regularly once in a week. Those suffering from anaemia should be given iron tablets, iron sucrose injections and nutritious food through Anganwadi centres after conducting the required tests. Every single pregnant woman needs to be tracked by the staff regularly and they have to be linked to 108 ambulance along with the expected date of deliveries. DCHS Dr P Saralamma and other doctors took part in the meeting.