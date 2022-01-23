Following ICMR guidelines in testing: Ruia superintendent

Tirupati: Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi said that they have been following ICMR guidelines in Covid testing. Speaking to media on Saturday, she said only patients with symptoms like fever, cough and throat pain are being tested now unlike in the past. The primary contacts of Covid patients need not be tested as per the new guidelines. They will be given the required treatment and sent for home isolation.

Those who completed 60 years age and those who did not take the vaccine and having symptoms will be given home isolation kits with the assumption that they are Covid positives. She said there is no need to panic and Covid positive patients should take all care at home. If they don't have any facility to get home isolated or have any other health issues, they may be sent for Covid care centres.

"Those who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms even though they are positive patients need not be tested. Home isolation is enough for them. People should wear masks properly, sanitise hands frequently and avoid unnecessary travel to safeguard themselves from Covid infections," Dr Bharathi maintained.

She added that deliveries for pregnant women having Covid positives are being done at old maternity hospital building and those in home isolation can get medical advice over the phone. They have kept 1,000 beds ready for Covid patients in the hospital. Dr Bharathi said about 130 hospital staff were tested positive while most of them were in home isolation only.