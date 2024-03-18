Fully prepared to conduct elections: Collector Shan Mohan

Chittoor: Chittoor district Collector S Shan Mohan said that the district official machinery has been geared up completely for the smooth conduct of general elections-2024 in a peaceful atmosphere. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that election code of conduct is in vogue since the time of announcing the elections schedule by the ECI and all contesting candidates and political parties should not violate the code.

The Collector said in the Chittoor district limits there are seven Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency with a total electorate of 15,56,247.

Of them, 7,66,440 are men while 7,89,732 are women. A total of 75 transgender voters are there in the district. He added that newly enrolled voters in the age group of 18-19 years are 36,083 while 5,167 voters are above the age of 85 years. Altogether, there are 167 NRI voters.

To facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise, 1,771 polling stations including nine auxiliary stations will be set up in 1,266 locations in the district. Out of them 415 are critical polling stations.

District SP Joshua said that prior permissions are necessary for any public meetings and for vehicles from concerned DSP. The police machinery is well prepared for the elections and to prevent any untoward incidents. They have set up 16 check posts at the borders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.

The Centre has sent three companies of CRPF and APSP, Reserve police troops are also available. So far, the department has filed 235 bind over cases and seized Rs 1.3 crore cash. They also filed 514 cases and seized 8,300 litres of liquor.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO B Pullaiah and others were also present.