Garuda Varadhi works will be completed by Nov-end: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha stated that the construction of Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) will be completed by November-end.

She also told that the first phase works of Garuda Varadhi (from RTC bus stand to Alipiri police station) were almost completed while another major component linking Karakambadi Road and RTC Bus Station to main express way are nearing completion.

The work was taken up on March 2019 during the TDP rule and scheduled to complete in two years i.e. by 2021 March. However, the main funder TTD, whose share is Rs 458.28 crore in total cost Rs 684 crore as per the agreement, gave only Rs 50 crore so far.

This was the agreement between a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up for executing various Smart City works under Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) including Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Vardhi).

The TSCCL, which is executing the works, has paid Rs 215 crore out of its share Rs 225.72 which is 33 percent in total estimated cost.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, the Mayor said that about 7 km stretch of Garuda Varadhi which recently renamed as Srinivasa Sethu, started from Mango Yard on Tiruchanur Road and culminated at Alipiri police station, 3 km away from Alipiri.

As the works are on full swing particularly at Karakambadi Road and RTC bus stand, which will be linked to the Varadhi, the elevated corridor, will be completed by November, she stated.

However, the change of guard after the election in May 2019 coupled with TTD releasing Rs 50 crore against its agreed share of Rs 458 crore delayed the works.

The corporation has speeded up the works with available sources to complete the dream project by November for easing traffic congestion to both pilgrims and people of the city.

"Once the project is completed, the pilgrims coming to Tirumala from across the country, will go straight to Tirumala escaping from traffic glitches in the city," she told. The elevated corridor is meant to provide hassle-free drive to Tirumala-bound pilgrims coming from Chennai and Bengaluru routes.

The Mayor asserted that every effort on the part of the Corporation will be made to complete the works by November at any cost.