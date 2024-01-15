Goda kalyanam observed with fervour

Tirupati : The Festival of Goda kalyanam was grandly held on Monday evening at TTD parade grounds drawing devout citizens of Tirupati. Earlier the utsav idols of Sri Krishna Swamy and Sri Andal Ammavaru were brought to special platform.

The pleasant evening witnessed the lively performance of dance ballets and sannkeertans by students of SV College of Music and dance college and vocal by the artistes of Annamacharya Project.

Thereafter, the Archakas of Srivari temple performed special pujas including Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpanam, Raksha bandhanam, Agni Pratishta and sankalpam.

After several special homas, Purnahuti, Nivedana and Mangala Harati with Govinda namams, sankeertans the colorful program concluded on a grand note.

Dr Akella Vibhishan Sharma, the Director of Annamacharya project highlighted the significance of Sri Goda kalyanam.

JEO Veerabrahmam, VC of SV Vedic University Acharya Rani Sadashivamurthy, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Dikshitulu, DyEO Lokanatham, Uma Muddubala the Principal of SVCMD were also present.







































