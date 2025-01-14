Gopuja Mahotsavam tomorrow

Tirupati: The Gopuja Mahotsavam will be observed at SV Gosala in Tirupati on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Kanuma festival.

Special programmes like Venuganam, Veda Parayanam, Bahajana, Kolatam and Sankeertans will be rendered on this occasion by various projects of TTD. Gobbemma Puja, Aswa Puja, Vrishabha Puja and Gaja Puja will also be performed. Later prasadams will be distributed to devotees.