  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Gopuja Mahotsavam tomorrow

Gopuja Mahotsavam tomorrow
x
Highlights

The Gopuja Mahotsavam will be observed at SV Gosala in Tirupati on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Kanuma festival.

Tirupati: The Gopuja Mahotsavam will be observed at SV Gosala in Tirupati on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Kanuma festival.

Special programmes like Venuganam, Veda Parayanam, Bahajana, Kolatam and Sankeertans will be rendered on this occasion by various projects of TTD. Gobbemma Puja, Aswa Puja, Vrishabha Puja and Gaja Puja will also be performed. Later prasadams will be distributed to devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick