Governor Abdul Nazeer to arrive in Tirupati on April 28 on a 2-day visit

Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer will be visiting Tirupati and Tirumala from April 28 on a two-day visit. This is his maiden visit to the pilgrim city after assuming charge as Governor. According to the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, the Governor will reach Tirupati at 9.10 am from Vijayawada and take part in Sri Venkateswara Vedic University convocation at Mahathi Auditorium from 11 am.

After the convocation, he will leave for Kadapa from Tirupati Airport by helicopter at 2.30 pm. After visiting Vontimitta Kodanda Ramaswamy temple and Ameen Peer Dargah, he will arrive at Tirupati airport at 6.15 pm and will reach Sri Padmavathi Guest House at Tirumala at 7.45 pm for an overnight stay.

On April 29, the Governor will worship Lord Venkateswara from 7.05 am to 7.50 am. Later, he will reach Tirupati airport and leave for Vijayawada at 10.55 am.