Govt committed to OBCs’ welfare: Minister Parthasarathy

Tirupati: The NDA government is committed for OBCs’ welfare, stated Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. He reminded that it was TDP, which was responsible for empowerment of OBCs by giving them prominent place in politics, speaking at a meeting at Yadava Bhavan here on Sunday.

He further said that the NDA government is planning to construct a house for every eligible in the State. He alleged that large scale irregularities took place in Jagananna Colony Housing scheme during the tenure of YSRCP government, which failed to provide houses to the poor. In the name of acquiring lands for Jagananna Colony, lands of poor people were forcefully taken away, he added.

Earlier, Yadava Association leaders RR Yadav, Anna Ramachandra Yadav and others gave a grand welcome to the Minister at Alipiri, and took him in a rally from Alipiri to Yadava Bhavan.