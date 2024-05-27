Live
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
Just In
Hanuman Jayanti celebrations from June 1
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD is gearing up to observe Hanuman Jayanti in a grand manner at Anjanadri Akasa Ganga temple and Japali Theertham with a series of devotional and spiritual programmes from June 1 to 5.
As part of this, special abhishekam to Sri Balanjaneya Swamy and Sri Anjana Devi at Akasa Ganga will be performed on these five days and mass chanting of Hanuman Chalisa will be held at Japali Theertham.
At Anjanadri temple, abhishekam will be conducted to Balanjaneya Swamy with different flowers. At Japali, Harikatha Parayanam will be organised on June 1 and various other programmes will be conducted on the remaining four days. SV College of Music and Dance students will present dance programmes every day in the evening.
