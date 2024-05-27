  • Menu
Hanuman Jayanti celebrations from June 1

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations from June 1
Tirumala: TTD is gearing up to observe Hanuman Jayanti in a grand manner at Anjanadri Akasa Ganga temple and Japali Theertham with a series of...

Tirumala: TTD is gearing up to observe Hanuman Jayanti in a grand manner at Anjanadri Akasa Ganga temple and Japali Theertham with a series of devotional and spiritual programmes from June 1 to 5.

As part of this, special abhishekam to Sri Balanjaneya Swamy and Sri Anjana Devi at Akasa Ganga will be performed on these five days and mass chanting of Hanuman Chalisa will be held at Japali Theertham.

At Anjanadri temple, abhishekam will be conducted to Balanjaneya Swamy with different flowers. At Japali, Harikatha Parayanam will be organised on June 1 and various other programmes will be conducted on the remaining four days. SV College of Music and Dance students will present dance programmes every day in the evening.

