Heap of scrap catches fire in Tirumala

Tirumala: Fire broke out at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday after a heap of scrap material caught fire.

The shopkeepers in cellar of the Mandapam after noticing the smoke billowing out alerted the Fire and TTD officials, who acted promptly and extinguished the fire averting a major mishap in the centrally located area in Tirumala, where the pilgrims movement was heavy round-the-clock.

The reason behind the waste materials catching fire was yet to be ascertained.