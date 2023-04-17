  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Heap of scrap catches fire in Tirumala

Fire personnel dousing the flames at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday
x

Fire personnel dousing the flames at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday

Highlights

Fire broke out at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday after a heap of scrap material caught fire.

Tirumala: Fire broke out at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday after a heap of scrap material caught fire.

The shopkeepers in cellar of the Mandapam after noticing the smoke billowing out alerted the Fire and TTD officials, who acted promptly and extinguished the fire averting a major mishap in the centrally located area in Tirumala, where the pilgrims movement was heavy round-the-clock.

The reason behind the waste materials catching fire was yet to be ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X