High standards of sanitation in Tirumala is top priority: TTD EO

Tirumala: Maintaining highest standards of cleanliness of the entire premises of Tirumala is one of the top most priorities of TTD, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao, at a a review meeting held with TTD health department along with JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, at Gokulam guest house in Tirumala on Monday. He discussed various issues related to manpower, sanitary materials, staff performance, mechanisation and many others. Earlier, sanitary inspectors informed the EO about various shortcomings, including poor performance due insufficient manpower in the extended work area, and improper supply of sanitary materials on time and supply of sub-standard cleaning materials by agencies entrusted with sanitation contract.

The EO directed both the JEOs to give stern warning to the contractor and give three days time for improving cleaning measures in Tirumala by providing sufficient manpower and material supply as per norms. He also ordered the JEOs to constitute a committee with senior officers to inspect randomly after three days and give a detailed report on sanitation to take further course of action on sanitation agencies.