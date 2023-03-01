Hike in essentials huge burden on daily wage earners: Lokesh

CHANDRAGIRI (Tirupati district): The prices of essential commodities in the State are increasing every day and the daily wage earners like Rajakas are pushed into starvation, observed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Tuesday.





On the 30th day of his padyatra 'Yuva Galam' in Chandragiri Assembly segment, the locals, particularly belonging to the dhobi community met him at the Mamandur campsite and listed out their day-to-day problems. They informed him that the State government was forcing them to pay the revised power charges for using the dhobi ghats which has become a heavy burden on them. They appealed to take up the issue of allocating dhobi ghats of the TTD to them as they are now allotted to someone from other States. The members of the Rajaka community demanded that they be allowed to wash clothes at the local ponds. Lokesh promised to take up all their problems once the TDP is into power again.





The attack on one Munirajamma, a pushcart vendor and her husband Venkatadri, who were working for the temple at Srikalahasti were evident of the Raja Reddy constitution, he stated. Also, Venkatadri was removed from his job for no fault of his, Lokesh said and assured the couple that the TDP will always stand by them and Venkatadri will be re-inducted into the job. ''Why did the local YSRCP leaders try to dismantle the house of this push-cart vendor Munirajamma,'' he asked.





Later, he had an interaction with women at Kasipentla in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. Addressing the women representatives, he said that it was the TDP that created rights for women on ancestral property. Party founder NT Rama Rao and former CM Chandrababu Naidu have implemented several schemes for the welfare of women, he observed and assured that all schemes will be revived by the TDP government soon after coming into power. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is more interested in liquor sale than welfare of the downtrodden sections," he criticised. It is a known fact that the people are suffering a lot during the YSRCP government. The only solution for all these issues is this "psycho government" should go and cycle should return to power,'' he stated.



