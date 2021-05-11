Hurdles for Tirupati Airport runway expansion to be cleared soon: MP Gurumoorthy

Tirupati: Newly elected Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has assured to clear all hurdles for extension of runway at the international airport here. After conducting a review meeting with Airport authorities on various development activities here, the MP said once the 3.8 km runway expansion was completed, all other facilities will come up one after another. Keeping up his promise that he will focus on all pending issues soon after getting elected, the MP met the airport officials to take stock of various issues. He visited the runway expansion works and came to know that some land settlement issues and legal affairs have become hurdles in taking up the works on expected lines.

It may be noted that the runway was proposed to extend from the existing 2,285 metres to 3,810 metres to facilitate the landing of wider aircraft like B-747-400, B777-300 ER type. Airport Authority of India has proposed to extend the runway by 240 metres at one end and 1,284 metre at another end for the purpose which was caught in some land issues. The MP said that he will take up the matter with the CCLA and expedite early clearance. The shifting of high-tension electric line works will also be completed soon. The officials told him that after runway expansion works were completed, cargo flight services, flight overhauling and service centre will come up.

Airport Director S Suresh explained the blueprint of development works to the MP. Later, Gurumoorthy said domestic flight operations will also be increased from Tirupati. He will take up the issues of setting up immigration and customs counters at the airport soon.