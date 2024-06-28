I am not after power or position, asserts Bhumana Abhinay

Live
Tirupati: “I am not a person craving for power and position,” asserted YSRCP leader Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who unsuccessfully fought for Tirupati Assembly seat.
Reacting to TDP leaders’ allegations and also to the reports in a section of media, Abhinay Reddy on Thursday said that he already resigned to Deputy Mayor post and also to YSRCP Tirupati constituency in-charge post. He claimed that he did his best as the Corporation Deputy Mayor and utilised that position only for the development of Tirupati city and never used it for personal reasons.
Abhinay further said that he already gave his opinion on the party defeat in the recently held elections and accepted, but people are still attacking him and projecting him as a person eager to cling on to a position.
Abhinay Reddy remined that he even congratulated his opponent and Jana Sena Party candidate Arani Srinivasulu immediately after he won as MLA.