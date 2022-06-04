Identify blackspots to curb mishaps: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the officials to identify black spots and take steps to prevent road accidents in the district. Addressing a virtual review meeting on road safety from the Collectorate on Friday, he asked them to complete the works speedily on dangerous Bhakarapet ghat road. As the road is in accident prone zone, the works should be completed without any delay, he said.

The Collector said that lighting should be provided from Tirupati bypass junction to surrounding areas and the national highways officials have to complete the service roads immediately. The damaged Naidupet-Renigunta highway works are to be completed in two days. BIRRD hospital should be developed on the lines of CMC, Vellore.

The Collector said the road safety committee meeting will be held in virtual mode on the first Friday of every month and in physical mode on every third Friday. Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy, DM & HO Dr U Sreehari, district transport officer K Sitarami Reddy and other officials participated.