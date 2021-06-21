IIIT Sri City opens admissions for MTech in AI & ML, Cyber Security

Tirupati: Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City has launched two MTech programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Cyber Security.

The director of Institute Dr G Kannabiran said that these two-year MTech programmes aim to bridge the urgent needs of industry for highly skilled manpower to the industry.

These programmes are intended to offer students a unique blend of skills which will enable them to pursue careers in industry and research.

The students shall undergo 2-semesters long projects in industry and research organisations. Admission for the academic year 2021-22 is now open for these courses. GATE qualified candidates will be able to apply for these two programmes through CCMT 2021 portal (http://www.ccmt.nic.in). The admission of non-GATE candidates is through a process consisting of written test, coding test and interview. Further details are available at www.iiits.ac.in. Enquiries may be sent to mtech.admissions@iiits.in