  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

IIT Tirupati holds ‘Open House’ for qualified JEE students

IIT Tirupati holds ‘Open House’ for qualified JEE students
x
Highlights

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati has organised ‘Open House’ for the prospective students qualified in JEE Advanced 2024, on Sunday. Around 60 participants in...

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati has organised ‘Open House’ for the prospective students qualified in JEE Advanced 2024, on Sunday. Around 60 participants in person and 120 online had joined the session.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana has given an overview about the institute’s infrastructure, academics, research and consultancy, placements etc to the prospective students. Later, an interactive session was held with parents, who joined in hybrid mode. After the session, parents and students went for a campus tour. The event was attended by Deans, Heads of departments and the Public Relation officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X