IIT Tirupati holds ‘Open House’ for qualified JEE students
Highlights
Tirupati: IIT Tirupati has organised ‘Open House’ for the prospective students qualified in JEE Advanced 2024, on Sunday. Around 60 participants in person and 120 online had joined the session.
IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana has given an overview about the institute’s infrastructure, academics, research and consultancy, placements etc to the prospective students. Later, an interactive session was held with parents, who joined in hybrid mode. After the session, parents and students went for a campus tour. The event was attended by Deans, Heads of departments and the Public Relation officer.
