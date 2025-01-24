IIT Tirupati hosts Pan-IIT World of Technology satellite event

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati, hosted the prestigious Pan-IIT World of Technology (PIWOT) satellite event on Thursday, bringing together thought leaders, experts and innovators from academia, industry and government. More than 100 attendees, including leading scientists from across the globe, IIT alumni, students and faculty participated in the event.

Organised in collaboration with WHEELS Global and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, the event commenced with opening remarks by IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana. President of CII Andhra Pradesh Dr Murali Krishna, Ratan Agarwal and Yadav Murti Sankaran from the WHEELS Foundation also shared their perspectives on the power of collaboration. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Tirupati and WHEELS was signed by Sasidhar Gumma, Dean of Global Engagement and Ratan Agarwal, President of WHEELS Foundation.

The first panel discussion centred on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration for Viksit Bharat’ where panellists delved into bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical applications. Dr Govind Rao from University of Maryland Baltimore County and C Srinivasa Raju, along with Satish Kamat, President of Sri City Integrated Business City, delivered plenary lectures covering topics from disruptive innovations to sustainable development. A panel discussion on ‘Bridging Technology and Rural Development’ provided practical insights into leveraging technology for inclusive growth in rural areas. The event concluded with lab visits and a research poster exhibition, which highlighted the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities and innovative projects.