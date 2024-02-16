Illegal transport of black soil rampant in Alur

Alur (Kurnool district) : An incident where soil mafia threatened reporters of print and digital media that they will see their end if the news of soil transportation was published. The incident took place at Kuruvalli village in Alur constituency of Kurnool district on Thursday evening.

According to information, some persons without getting official permission were illegally transporting black soil from Kuruvalli pond. The mafia have dumped two dozers and a dozen of tractors for transporting the soil.

The media came to know about the illegal transportation and went there to cover the news.

The persons, who were transporting black soil, fled from the scene after seeing the reporters. While the reporters were taking pictures and shooting, some villagers, who were learnt to be the followers of village sarpanch Ravi, reached the spot and threatened reporters not to carry the news.

It is learnt that for the last three days black soil is being transported by illegal means. When The Hans India asked Irrigation department Assistant Engineer Phani whether permission was given for transportation of black soil, he said no permission was given to anyone. He also said that the issue has come to his notice and the details of the dozers and tractors have been collected. A case would be filed with Alur police, he added.