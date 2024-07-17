Innovative ‘FLAG Job Fair’ held in Sri City

SRI CITY: Employability Bridge, a First Meridian company and a leading talent acquisition and placement organisation in collaboration with Sri City Integrated Business City, successfully hosted the ‘FLAG (First Look at Aspiring Graduates) Intelligent Job Fair’ at the Sri City Trade Centre on Tuesday.

This ground-breaking event brought together 10 prominent manufacturing companies and over 380 talented candidates, including those with engineering degrees, Diplomas and ITI qualifications passed out in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

After screening 363 candidates who appeared for an interview they were allowed to attend interviews of companies of their choice. A total of 150 candidates successfully cleared the interview and obtained offers of employment from respective companies.

The job fair attracted participation from various industrial units, including Alf Engineering, NS Nippon Seiki, Brakes India, Daikin, Axeelent, Toray, Astrotech Steel, Sundaram Fasteners and Alstom, all of which utilised the event to recruit new employees. Employability Bridge’s sophisticated platform played a crucial role in the event, granting companies access to a diverse talent pool from multiple colleges on a single day.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that they believe that investing in their clients’ workforce is essential for sustained growth. The partnership with Employability Bridge and the FLAG initiative aligns perfectly with their vision.

Emmanuel Justus, CEO of Employability Bridge, added that FLAG is a game-changer, and they were thrilled to support industries in matching their manpower needs with qualified and suitable candidates seeking the right opportunities.