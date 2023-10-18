Invest India team evaluates Venkatagiri handlooms’ significance

Tirupati: In the application process of ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) award 2023, Invest India team led by Jigisha Tiwari Mishra visited Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Tuesday. The ODOP award is set to open new avenues for the national and international marketing of Venkatagiri handloom products. The team embarked on a comprehensive tour of Venkatagiri, spanning from morning till evening.



This journey delved into the rich history and cultural significance of the weavers and their craft, from the earliest days of production to present-day sales. The committee examined in detail the rigorous selection process and said that they had examined handloom products of Venkatagiri among 1,102 types of handicraft products received from 751 districts across the country.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, who accompanied the team, said that this prestigious competition has been a promising opportunity for Venkatagiri handloom weavers. He emphasised that the ODOP-2023 award is not merely a recognition of the expertise behind Venkatagiri handwoven fabrics, but it also serves to enhance their marketing and raise district’s prestige.

He noted the historical significance of Venkatagiri handwoven textiles, which have been cherished since 1700s, when they were nurtured by Velugoti dynasty of Nellore, with the weavers’ skills evolving over time. He underlined the significance of ODOP award, as it reflects contemporary relevance and cultural importance of their craft.

The officials told the committee that there are 12 central award winners in Venkatagiri. During the course, Nagaraju, a skilled weaver, provided a detailed explanation of the process of turning yarn into fine fabric. Another weaver, Mallikarjuna shed light on the traditions associated with silk and cotton weaving. Another awardee, G Ramanayya Jamadi, explained the art of weaving dolls on sarees, highlighting the unique and intricate designs associated with this craft.

Later the team visited Pragada Kotaiah Memorial Indian Institute of Handloom Technology College, where Principal Giridhar provided insights into the training and employment opportunities available at the institution. The committee interacted with the students and expressed satisfaction.

The visit was attended by various local officials and representatives, including YSRCP district president Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, Guduru RDO Kiran Kumar, District Head Textile Department RD Raja Rao, AD Piccheswara Rao, Cluster Development Officers Sridevi, Municipal Commissioner Venkataramaiah and others.