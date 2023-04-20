ISRO to launch PSLV C-55 satellite on April 22 from SHAR in Tirupati

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch PSLV C-55 from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR on 22nd of this month at 2.19 pm.



New Space India Limited, a part of ISRO, is conducting the launch under their commercial agreement. In this launch, Singapore's 741 kg Teleos-02 satellite and 16 kg mini satellite named Lumilite-4 will be sent into orbit.



In this experiment, the fourth stage (PS-4) of the PSLV rocket will be an experimental one. Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) is being sent in this rocket. That is, this experimental experiment is being done to investigate how many more types of orbits satellites can be introduced in a polar orbit.