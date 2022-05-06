Jagan blames TDP for paper leaks, rapes

Tirupati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a frontal attack on TDP and a section of media, which he called 'yellow media'. During his address at a public meeting held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister launched his tirade on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media saying that they could not digest the welfare activities of his government and were resorting to mud-slinging activities.

He blamed the TDP for the SSC question paper leakage incidents in the state. "The papers were leaked from private schools where they took the photos of them and forwarded them to others. Those schools belonged to P Narayana who was the minister in Chandrababu Naidu's government. It clearly shows the intention of TDP to tarnish the image of our government," he alleged.

The CM categorically stated that it was TDP who leaked the question papers but pointing fingers towards the government for the lapse. "The papers were in fact leaked from two Narayana schools and three Chaitanya schools and they only circulated them on WhatsApp. Trying to tarnish the image of the government with a malafide intention is nothing but cheap tactics," he said.

He even alleged that TDP was responsible for the increasing rape and molestation incidents at a few places in the state. He claimed that there were links to TDP cadres in such incidents in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam. "They themselves indulge in such heinous crimes and blame the government," he said. The government is committed to protect women and children and brought in the Disha app through which police can reach the spot within 10 minutes, he said adding that the government would not spare anyone if they resort to any sort of crimes, including government employees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy posed several questions to people on his government's schemes comparing them with the previous government of Chandrababu Naidu and said that the previous government never thought of benefiting students and their education. He asked them to introspect whether the previous government had ever cared the educational needs of their children. The numerous welfare measures in the state during the last three years could not be digested by the opposition and a section of the media, he said adding that the good governance has been increasing their heartburn with which they are always trying to tarnish the government's image. He finally said that he can only pray to Lord Venkateswara to protect the state and the people from TDP as the state is passing through a precarious situation.