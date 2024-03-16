Live
- Google adds input numbers to slider controls on Docs, Slides
- Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur
- Microsoft Resumes Plugging Pop-up Ads into Google Chrome on Windows Devices
- Six Indian Athletes Partners with Britannia to Fuel India's Hunger for Gold
- Maharashtra govt extends Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme up to June 2024
- Is Pooja Hegde Replacing Samantha in Nandini Reddy's Movie?
- Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board
- Andhra Pradesh to go for polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13
- 7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4
- BRS party leaders protest against the Arrest of MLC Kavitha
Just In
Jammalamadugu: SP Siddharth Kaushal holds review meeting with central armed forces
Ahead of general elections, district SP Siddharth Kaushal convened a review meeting with central armed forces deployed for the upcoming elections, here on Friday.
Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district) : Ahead of general elections, district SP Siddharth Kaushal convened a review meeting with central armed forces deployed for the upcoming elections, here on Friday. The meeting, held at Polytechnic College, focused on ensuring a peaceful electoral process while maintaining law and order in the district.
SP Siddharth outlined key directives to be followed by the central armed forces to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Special surveillance should be arranged for problematic and highly problematic areas to prevent any disturbances during the voting process. He also told to ensure full security measures to enable voters to exercise their franchise freely and without any inducement, to conduct flag marches in every village to instil confidence among the electorate and police personnel were instructed to remain vigilant at all times.
Identification of areas prone to riots and altercations based on past incidents, with appropriate plans devised to address potential challenges. Special attention should be given to individuals with a history of criminal activity.
Jammalamadugu DSP Dr TD Yashwant, Probationary DSP Srikanth, Jammalamadugu Urban CI K Karunakar, Central Forces in-charge Inspector Jitendra Kumar, Jammalamadugu SI K Subbarao and others participated in the meeting.