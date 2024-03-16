Jammalamadugu: SP Siddharth Kaushal holds review meeting with central armed forces

Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district) : Ahead of general elections, district SP Siddharth Kaushal convened a review meeting with central armed forces deployed for the upcoming elections, here on Friday. The meeting, held at Polytechnic College, focused on ensuring a peaceful electoral process while maintaining law and order in the district.

SP Siddharth outlined key directives to be followed by the central armed forces to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Special surveillance should be arranged for problematic and highly problematic areas to prevent any disturbances during the voting process. He also told to ensure full security measures to enable voters to exercise their franchise freely and without any inducement, to conduct flag marches in every village to instil confidence among the electorate and police personnel were instructed to remain vigilant at all times.

Identification of areas prone to riots and altercations based on past incidents, with appropriate plans devised to address potential challenges. Special attention should be given to individuals with a history of criminal activity.

Jammalamadugu DSP Dr TD Yashwant, Probationary DSP Srikanth, Jammalamadugu Urban CI K Karunakar, Central Forces in-charge Inspector Jitendra Kumar, Jammalamadugu SI K Subbarao and others participated in the meeting.