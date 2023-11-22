Japanese delegation explores business potential in Sri City

Tirupati: A business delegation consisting of 25 members representing prominent Japanese corporations and business entities in different sectors visited Sri City.

The mission was organised by Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, a prominent publishing conglomerate in Japan. Beginning on Monday, the visit lasted for two days. The delegation was led by Masanori Nakano, former Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica and Imizu Haruhiro, president, Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun.

Highlighting the distinctive advantages and features of Sri City, its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that investors across the world, particularly the Japanese companies prefer Sri City due to its unique features and resources. It emerged as the second largest township for Japanese companies in the country.

The resources, networks and expertise of Nikkan Kogyo would certainly introduce the unique characteristics of Sri City to the prospective Japanese investors.

Masanori Nakano, who previously served as the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, recalled his last visit to Sri City, saying that he was happy to see Sri City develop multifold and it will be a pleasure to introduce and recommend Sri City to more and more prospective Japanese companies. CEOs from several of the Sri City-based Japanese businesses met with the delegation and provided favourable comments on the business-friendly attitude of the AP government and Sri City. Their mission was to become acquainted with Sri City’s world-class infrastructure, appraise its business potential and seek investment options.