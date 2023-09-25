Live
JC Prabhakar kept under house arrest
The High Court ruled that the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple does not come under the scope of endowment
Tadipatri: An atmosphere of tension prevailed at the residence of Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy of Anantapur district. Prabhakar Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police. JC arranged for Bhumi Pooja of Kalyana Mandapam works at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Peddapappuru Mandal, Thimmanacheruvu. As a result, the police were once again deployed in front of the house to prevent him from leaving the house. TDP leaders and workers have set up barricades to prevent anyone from coming to JC's residence.
The temple committee staff and members have already been detained. The High Court ruled that the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple does not come under the scope of endowment. Orders have been issued that development work can be done within the temple. However, JC is angry with the police for putting him under house arrest. An atmosphere of high tension prevailed with the deployment of police at his residence.