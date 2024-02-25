Live
JITO explores investment opportunities in Sri City
A 100-member youth delegation of Chennai-based Jain International Trade Organisations (JITO), led by its president Naman Munoth visited Sri City on Saturday.
Sri city : A 100-member youth delegation of Chennai-based Jain International Trade Organisations (JITO), led by its president Naman Munoth visited Sri City on Saturday. They were briefed on the City’s unique features and advantages by its Vice-President (Customer Relations) C Ramesh Kumar. Addressing the delegates, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted the city’s focus on developing social infrastructure, stating that given the present emphasis on creating social infrastructure, which includes residential areas, educational institutions, retail malls, hotels, and entertainment zones, he considered the visit as very appropriate.
Pravesh Shah of JITO, thanked Sri City for facilitating the visit saying that Sri City Project’s environmental dedication is impressive. During their visit, delegates actively exchanged ideas with Sri City officials, delving into details about government financial incentives, environmental initiatives among other things.