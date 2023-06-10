Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
BJP National President JP Nadda visits Tirumala temple offers prayers
BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday has visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers along with Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former erstwhile CM Kiran Kumar Reddy and some other BJP leaders also visited Swami.
GVL Narasimha Rao said this on Twitter. Later, JP Nadda will meet the activists in Tiruchanur. He will participate in a huge public meeting at Srikalahasti at 5.00 pm.
In this meeting, JP Nadda will explain the 9-year rule of Narendra Modi to the people. After the public meeting, Nadda will return to Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow.
