BJP National President JP Nadda visits Tirumala temple offers prayers

BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday has visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers along with Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former erstwhile CM Kiran Kumar Reddy and some other BJP leaders also visited Swami.

GVL Narasimha Rao said this on Twitter. Later, JP Nadda will meet the activists in Tiruchanur. He will participate in a huge public meeting at Srikalahasti at 5.00 pm.









In this meeting, JP Nadda will explain the 9-year rule of Narendra Modi to the people. After the public meeting, Nadda will return to Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow.