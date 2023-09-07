Live
- Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 to the Last Mile, Leaving None Behind
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 September, 2023
- G20 to showcase India as new global power
- Golden flowers worth Rs 2 cr donated to Tirumala temple
- VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal
- QIS Educational Institutions signs MoU with Malaysian varsity
- Crimes against women: Cops ensure 54 convictions in Vijayawada
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 7 September, 2023
- APERC rolls back restrictions on power usage by industries
- Create awareness on Lok Adalat, SP Arif Hafeez tells officials
Just In
Kadapa: Congress to stage huge rally today
Highlights
Kadapa (YSR district): Congress party city president Vishnu Preetham Reddy has said that the party will organise a huge rally in Kadapa city on...
Kadapa (YSR district): Congress party city president Vishnu Preetham Reddy has said that the party will organise a huge rally in Kadapa city on Thursday on the occassion of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra completing one-year.
Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said that following directions of Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president Gidugu Rudraraju, the party would be organising rally all over the state on Thursday
He said the rally would starts from party office at 4.30 pm and proceeds through Yerramukka Palle circle, Koti Reddy circle, RTC bus stand and concludes at Ambedkar circle in the city.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS