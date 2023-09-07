Kadapa: Congress to stage huge rally today

Kadapa (YSR district): Congress party city president Vishnu Preetham Reddy has said that the party will organise a huge rally in Kadapa city on Thursday on the occassion of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra completing one-year.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said that following directions of Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president Gidugu Rudraraju, the party would be organising rally all over the state on Thursday

He said the rally would starts from party office at 4.30 pm and proceeds through Yerramukka Palle circle, Koti Reddy circle, RTC bus stand and concludes at Ambedkar circle in the city.